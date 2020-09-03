Arts & Extras: Pandemic brings creative solutions and funding cuts

Larsen’s reading will be followed by a discussion with Artemis founder and editor Jeri Rogers. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2020ArtemisJ.

City arts funding

The 2020-21 budget passed in June by Roanoke City Council cut funding to arts organizations — one of many expense trimming measures taken in anticipation of lost revenue from the pandemic-driven economic shutdown.

One of the most drastic cuts involved the complete elimination of funding for the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. In the 2019-20 budget, the city allocated $125,000 to the endowment. City manager Bob Cowell told RCE officials that staff will consider restoring the endowment contribution for 2021-22. “This deferral helps prevent deeper reductions to each of the arts and cultural institutions,” Cowell wrote in an email.

“While we understand the reason for the overall budget cuts, we are disappointed by the deferral of funds to the Roanoke Cultural Endowment, and we anticipate Endowment funding to be re-instated in the FY22 budget as arts and culture provide significant economic development for the long-term recovery of the area,” wrote endowment executive director Shaleen Powell in an email.