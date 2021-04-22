Arts & Extras: Peanut butter, jelly and ballet theater

Meythaler broached the idea to Wilhelms in January as part of an overall push to expand RBT’s offerings. “I invited her to see if she wants to teach some summer intensives for our students. I said to Pat, ‘We’re missing the “T” in Roanoke Ballet Theatre.’”

The dance and theater collaboration that Meythaler envisions likely won’t reach full fruition until a production of “Snow White” that RBT plans to put on in 2022.

However, Wilhelms will be helping out with some of the acting parts in RBT’s upcoming performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” scheduled to take place June 4-5 on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Mainstage.

Wilhelms intends for PB&J to put on a couple of small Saturday morning shows of its own. The first, on June 12, will be “Fractured Fairy Tales” by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” author Roald Dahl, and the American tall tale-themed “Golliwhoppers” by Flora B. Atkin will follow on July 24. They’ll be held in the amphitheater of Heights Community Church on Memorial Avenue.

“I’m introducing the fun of theater, and what it takes to be a good storyteller,” Wilhelms said.