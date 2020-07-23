Arts & Extras: Roanoke's oldest movie theater gets innovative

(I can understand if parties don’t pick “Mulholland Drive” for their private screening, but if you like that sort of film, trust me that it’s a great choice for that space.)

Rentals range from $150 for one to three people to $475 for 41 to 75 people. “We’ve had a great response,” Fortier said, with 15 rentals in June, about the same number set up for July and a few already booked for August.

Intriguingly, it’s also possible to rent the theater’s marquee. Roanoke musician and poet Bryan Hancock directly inspired this venture when he used the marquee in April to propose to his fiancée, Roanoke independent city council candidate Kiesha Preston.

“Bryan’s marquee spot went so well that we just decided that this was something we could do for anyone in the public,” Fortier said. However, putting an announcement on the marquee does come at a price, $100 for the first day and $50 for every additional day — though that has definitely not stopped other couples from following in Hancock and Preston’s footsteps.