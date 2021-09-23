Arts & Extras: Salem artist creates a different kind of Civil War memorial

Born and raised in Iowa, Schultz moved to Salem in 2004 to join the Roanoke College faculty. He first became aware of Danh’s work in the late 2000s. Danh earned national attention for his chlorophyll prints, created by placing transparencies over leaves and grass and leaving them exposed to the sun.

Images Danh has reproduced in foliage have included photographs taken by the Cambodian government of the victims of the Khmer Rouge, and Life Magazine portraits of American soldiers who died in the Vietnam War. Danh told the New York Times his purpose was to provide a new way to remember the cost of war.

“When I saw his leaves, I thought Walt Whitman, because it’s the whole trope of ‘Leaves of Grass,’” Schultz said. “Death goes into the ground and life emerges renewed from it.”

During the Civil War, contemplating the thousand of young men killed in battle, Whitman wrote, “the land entire is saturated, perfumed with their impalpable ashes’ exhalation in Nature’s chemistry distill’d, and shall be so forever, in every grain of wheat and ear of corn, and every flower that grows, and every breath we draw.”