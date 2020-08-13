Arts & Extras: Taubman takes Sidewalk Art Show online

A 6-decade-old summer tradition in Roanoke will happen online instead of on sidewalks this weekend.

In converting the Sidewalk Arts Show, now in its 62nd year, to an internet-only event, the Taubman Museum of Art has worked out ways to offer art for sale, share demos and even conduct wine and beer tastings.

“The Sidewalk Art Show really has become such a beloved tradition in our community,” said Holly DiGangi, the museum’s deputy director of development. “With us having to cancel the outdoor show, we still felt that commitment to our artists and to the community to try and figure out another solution.”

Social distancing requirements meant to combat spread of the novel coronavirus made managing the outdoor event too unwieldy. For similar reasons, though the Taubman will be open Saturday and Sunday for regular hours, there will be no on-site events tying into the virtual show.

Sponsorships from American National Bank and Trust, Blue Ridge Beverage and LinDor Arts have made the online version of the event possible. “If we didn’t have the commitment from our sponsors, we would really have to think about staff time and all that goes into the logistics of completely pivoting into something totally different that we’ve never done before,” DiGangi said.