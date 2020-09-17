Arts & Extras: Two classical musicians to play live, 40 audience members at a time

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively shut down traditional performances of classical music and opera all over the world.
“I’m not sure really at what point classical concerts are going to resume as live events,” said Bendy Goodfriend, the violinist for the Kandinsky Trio, Roanoke College’s resident chamber music group.
The trio didn’t get to play the final concert in their 2019-20 season, and the spring 2020 Jewish Music Series performances that Goodfriend organized had to be canceled. “The whole thing was wild, trying to get money back from the airlines, and all that kind of stuff. No one’s functional. You try to call these companies and the wait to talk is about three hours.”
Goodfriend, like many other musicians, longs to perform live again. “A lot of colleagues around the country are doing online performances,” he said. “But to me, that doesn’t come even close to replacing the live concert, the live interaction between the artist and the audience.”
Determined to figure out how to put on a live concert, Goodfriend turned to an acquaintance, Claude Smith, with a large backyard and a willingness to host a socially distanced gathering. “I had this idea to create a live festival that’s based on the strictest application of the social distancing laws and recommendations,” Goodfriend said.
Attendees to these outdoor performances are asked to bring their own folding chairs, which will be placed six feet apart. “Even the rows coming in will be 12 feet apart, so that people never pass within six feet of each other. Masks are mandatory, and in fact as part of the cost of the ticket they get a mask.”
With this arrangement, the space will allow a maximum audience of only 40 people, so “the same program will be played a number of times in the same day.”
Goodfriend will play a solo program Sept. 26-27. For the Oct. 3-4 performances, he’ll be accompanied by pianist Cara Ellen Modisett. In case you’re wondering how they intend to set up a piano outdoors, Modisett will be playing an electronic keyboard.
“I’m primarily a collaborative pianist, not a soloist, so the restrictions of COVID-19 are particularly challenging because the music I do is always in partnership with other musicians! So I’ve missed that time making music together with friends very much,” wrote Modisett in an email. “Being able to play music again in a safe setting, with a longtime friend and collaborator, is a joy and a bit of a relief. Plus, pianists rarely get to play outdoors in non-pandemic times, so I’m very much looking forward to that!”
By the way, the musicians will be performing under canopies, just in case of rain, and folks who come to the concert are asked to bring their own umbrellas as well as chairs.
For the Sept. 26-27 program, which Goodfriend has titled “An Orchestra Concert Played by One Violin,” he will play four of Italian violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini’s Caprices for Solo Violin, considered some of the most technically difficult works composed for the instrument. He’ll also play Johann Sebastian Bach’s Chaconne and premiere a composition of his own, the “Mary Had a Little Lamb” Variations, which he asserts is also extremely difficult to play.
In fact he describes it as “the most difficult thing to be written for the violin,” and says he will pay $1,000 to “any other violinist who is first to show me they can play it.”
Kandinsky Trio fans familiar with the group’s Vaudevillian banter and frequently hilarious season flyers might assume Goodfriend is joking, but he insists he’s not.
The Oct. 3-4 program doesn’t come with a challenge and potential cash prize, but it does include works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorak and Paganini.
