"The Machine" is roaring toward Roanoke.

Story-telling wildman Bert Kreischer, who played the Berglund theater in 2022, rates the venue's larger-capacity coliseum this year. Tickets for his Dec. 3 show are $99.75, $79.75, $59.75 and $39.75 and go on sale Friday at the venue's box office (avoid pesky fees), 866-434-8425 or berglundcenter.live.

The oft-shirtless Kreischer, who became Pollstar's No. 1 touring comic with outdoor shows during the pandemic, is a podcast and Netflix star, too, according to a Berglund Center news release. His "Bertcast" and "2 Bears 1 Cave," the latter with Tom Segura, are stream-worthy. He has three specials — including “Secret Time” and “Hey Big Boy” — on Netflix these days.

One of those specials, "The Machine," features his legendary tale of robbing a train with Russian mobsters. It will soon be a movie that he wrote, produced and stars. Among his co-stars: Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker of the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

— The Roanoke Times