Black History Month comes alive at Grandin

The Grandin Theatre started celebrating Black History Month in 2017 with film-centered events.

“We are excited to move away from solely film presentation for this year’s celebration and into more interactive events that embrace the five tenets of the hip-hop culture,” Grandin executive director Ian Fortier said.

Those elements, according to a press release, are 1) lyricism, also called MCing; 2) DJing and turntablism; 3) b-boying/b-girling/breakdancing (movement and dance); 4) graffiti; and 5) hip-hop history.

Events include:

Feb.15. “Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap,” a documentary film. 7:30 p.m.; free.

In this Ice-T directed and executive produced film, the rapper and actor interviews performers including Chuck D, KRS-One, Q-Tip, Melle Mel, Rakim, Cheryl “Salt” James, Common and Ye, according to imdb.com.

Feb.22. “Soul Sessions: For The Love Of Hip Hop,” a spoken word slam. 7:30 p.m., $10.

This regular spoken word, poetry and music event, founded by Roanoke poet and rapper Bryan Hancock and featuring a plethora of talented performers, has become a fixture at the Grandin. Acts including Dylan Dent, Bobby Cosack and Hancock will share stories and poems about how they fell in love with the genre, Hancock said in a message exchange.

Feb. 26. Graffiti workshop in the parking lot behind the Grandin CoLab. 10 a.m.; free.

Multi-faceted performer Macklyn Mosley will facilitate the workshop.

Beyond February, the Grandin will offer hip-hop programming with a March 30 concert featuring Detroit artist Terrel “Tall Black Guy” Wallace and Ozay, with Roanoke’s Stimulator Jones opening.

Wallace traded his basketball shoes for a microphone and developed a style that grew from his early influences — Motown Records, jazz and early hip-hop, his online biography reads.

See grandintheatre.com for details.