Brian Regan returning to Berglund for stand-up show

Brian Regan (copy)

Brian Regan

 Courtesy of Brian Friedman

It's been a while, but one of the best in the comedy business is returning to Roanoke.

Brian Regan is set for a July 7 show at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $57.50 and $47.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 853-5483, berglundcenter.live or the Berglund Center box office, to avoid those pesky fees.

Regan, a late night talk show perennial and favorite of his fellow stand-ups, has played the theater five times previously, the last time in 2016. 

Not sure what's up with this guy? Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre to see video.

— Tad Dickens

