Casting decision causes Mill Mountain Theatre production's near cancellation

A troubled production at Roanoke's Mill Mountain Theatre is back on track after a casting controversy led to a decision, later reversed, to cancel the show.

A woman who is not Latina was cast to play a Latina character in Mill Mountain Theatre's production of "In The Heights," according to a MMT board member and a cast member. A protest emerged amoung cast members, including tweets that tagged "In The Heights" co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The woman who was originally cast in the role of Vanessa has left the production, as did the director/choreographer who cast her.

Rehearsals began March 14, and conflict soon erupted. The actor withdrew from the production March 16, in "a personal decision made by her," David Allen, president of the theater's board of directors, wrote in an email exchange.

By March 20, the theater had canceled the show, Allen confirmed. The next day, however, "In The Heights" was back on, with a new creative team — director/choreographer Hector Flores, Jr.; associate director/choreographer Michael Anthony Sylvester; and music director John Daniels, Allen said.

Canceling was "a rushed decision which we realize was a mistake and should not have happened," Allen said in the email. "We had major players of our original creative team pull out of the show and made a rushed decision that in hindsight was not the right action to take and we are sorry. This was our mistake, and we are taking action to correct it, with the initial step being to work with the cast in collaboration to replace the vacant staff and performer positions."

A Mill Mountain Theatre website page about the show, posted March 10 and still online at millmountain.org/mill-mountain-theatre-presents-in-the-heights/, listed director and choreographer Paul Aguirre among the creative team.

Ginger Poole, the theater's producing artistic director, referred questions about the production to Allen.

In the casting process, "mistakes were clearly made, with no ill intended and we realize the significant impact that had on the cast and the integrity of the show," Allen wrote. "The cast came to us with their concerns, and we listened. We have recast the role and replaced our creative team. Respecting and creating opportunities for diverse voices is critical, especially for this production. The theatre is committed to learning from this experience as we move forward with the cast."

"In The Heights" is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Miranda, of "Hamilton" and "Encanto" fame, and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. It is licensed by Concord Theatricals, which provides this description on its website: "In the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future." Washington Heights is known as the "Little Dominican Republic."

"Bodega" is derived from Spanish and refers to a small convenience store.

In reply to a question emailed to Concord Theatricals, Imogen Lloyd Webber, who is a senior vice president at Concord, provided this statement: “It states both on the Concord Theatricals website and in a theatre’s licensing agreement that 'In the Heights' celebrates, uplifts and amplifies a Latinx community in New York City. To honor the authors’ vision and to clearly and appropriately tell that story, the roles should be cast accordingly. Company members must match the character definitions as written in the script.”

"Casting took place over a 5-week period before the production," he said. The casting of Vanessa was by "the original director and approved by MMT," Allen said. That director was later replaced.

Asked if Mill Mountain was aware of Concord's casting requirements, Allen said, "Yes, and we were following that to the best of our ability without asking someone’s ethnicity or place of origin."

The actor originally cast as Vanessa did not represent herself as Latina, Allen said. He declined to disclose her name.

Sean Royal, who on his Twitter account said he is part of the production, tweeted multiple times about the incident and its aftermath. On Sunday, he posted to the social media site: "@Lin_Manuel, thought you’d like to know that Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke, VA just cancelled its production of In The Heights because the production/creative team and board decided to fire all of us because we spoke out against them casting a white woman as Vanessa."

The next day, he posted: "UPDATE #5: SO! The board has agreed to continue with the show. However, we need an entirely new creative team, Director, Choreographer, and Music Director. We as a cast agreed that we want a Latin Director and Choreographer, and preferably a POC Music Director." POC stands for Person Of Color.

Attempts to reach Royal had not succeeded by press time.

Allen provided an email address for a cast member he identified as Brenda Ortiz. In response to an emailed question, she wrote that her full name is Brenda Yanahin Ortiz Flores, and she will be playing Vanessa.

Flores wrote that what happened was a mistake that happens in many theater companies in the U.S., and often goes unnoticed, or cast members aren't brave enough to point it out.

"The events that followed after were consequences of this mistake and of the lack of training in diversity equity and inclusion," Ortiz Flores wrote. "This was a learning process led by a passionate group of people that are demanding respect for the culture, the piece and its members."

She wrote that the experience has been painful for all involved, but she and her castmates are glad to provide an example for other companies to do better about addressing diversity, "and that is the reason why we are working harder than ever to bring the sunshine after the storm, to prove that change is possible and that we are not going to remain silent anymore."

The new creative team has brought love, support and inspiration to the production since they arrived, and the production is making progress, Ortiz Flores added.

"Personally I feel like I’m being a part of history with 16 people I’ve fallen in love in less than a week, that I’ll be able to call them my family forever," she wrote.

Ortiz declined to provide contact information for other cast members. "The whole cast is working very hard to put this together and that will be our focus for the next ten days."

Allen, the MMT board president, said that the theater is working to absorb the lessons from the incident.

"We understand and acknowledge the mistakes made in the show’s pre-production regarding casting as well as subsequent actions that led to this decision," he wrote. "This was not the right action to take, and we are sorry. Over the past several days we have been listening to our cast, and they are being heard. The hard lessons and raw conversations have all been worth it to perform this show with the integrity and representation it demands. We are bringing on a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consultant to ensure we are working towards solutions and improving our approach for this show and all future productions. "

"In The Heights" was originally scheduled to run April 6-24, according to the older post from the theater, but now will run April 13-24. For more information see millmountain.org.