Comedian Katt Williams coming to Berglund

"World War III" is coming, but it's going to be funny.

Stand-up icon and actor Katt Williams is bringing a tour with an apocalyptic name to Berglund Center Coliseum on Feb. 26. The man who rose to fame with "The Pimp Chronicles" is scheduled to deliver new material that combines comedy with social commentary, according to a news release from the venue.

Tickets are $125, $99, $75 and $59 and go on sale Jan. 14 at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky phone or online fees), 844-599-5483 or roanokelive.com.

Williams' career has been wildly diverse, with multiple movie appearances including "Friday After Next," "Norbit" and "Meet The Blacks." He's been on TV constantly, appearing on "Black-Ish," "Atlanta" "Wild 'n Out" and more. He's done a lot of rapping, too, using the stage name Money Mike. But we wouldn't be writing about any of that if not for his stand-up career, which includes multiple HBO and Netflix specials.

Just watch it with the heckling. Williams, who is no stranger to legal troubles, has been known to come after people in the audience.

— The Roanoke Times