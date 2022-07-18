Comedy double-bill set for Roanoke

Stand-up comics DeRay Davis and B. Simone are headed for Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

The pair are scheduled for Sept. 9. Tickets to the show and a pre-concert party go on sale Friday.

Tickets are $94.50, $77.50, $64.50, $50.50 and $39.50, with $10 extra setting up audience members for “endless” hors d’oevres and $1 for their first adult beverage, according to a Berglund Center news release.

Get them at the Berglund box office, 540-853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

Davis, from Chicago’s south side, is a longtime actor, as well, and has a hit Showtime special, “DeRay Davis: Power Play.”

He is also known for skits on Kanye West albums, going back to “College Dropout.”

Simone, from Atlanta via Dallas, is part of the MTV’s hit series “Wild N Out” and has dozens of BET, MTV, and VH1 appearances on her resume.

