Community: Art Pannonia to host exhibit by Marie Collier

Oil paintings by American traditionalist Marie Collier are the subject of the next exhibit at Art Pannonia. Her show, titled "Dawn to Dusk," will run until the end of November. A "meet the artist" reception will be offered Friday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Collier is wonderful creative artist and a beloved exhibitor at this gallery ever since she moved to Blacksburg from Northern Virginia. She has studied and painted all of her life, and was a member of the distinguished Torpedo Factory Gallery in Alexandria, where she had a studio. Each of her paintings reminds me of a musical composition. Just as musicians create melody with sound, this artist composes harmony with color. The vibrant colors of her art is suggestive of a style between realism and abstract.
Like other businesses in downtown Blacksburg, Art Pannonia is slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. At the opening reception, we won’t shake hands, hug or kiss. And no Hungarian sausage! Attendees are asked to please practice social distancing according to the law, common sense and your conscience. Or come see the exhibit at a later date if you are hesitant to be in a small group. But it is our hope that Marie’s art will bring back some of the enthusiasm that has been typical of this gallery's earlier openings.
Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. For more information, call 552-0336 or visit artpannonia.org.
Submitted by Judy Garbera
