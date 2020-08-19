Community: BM&CF to hold online fundraiser this fall

The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation will be adapting its annual fundraiser to an online auction this fall.
Do you have treasures lying around collecting dust? Whether it’s a painting in storage, a piece of jewelry that you no longer wear or some rare coins that you're ready to pass on, you don’t want to throw them away -- so donate them to make a difference in your community! Or perhaps you’re a business owner looking for ways to support local arts and culture. Consider an in-kind donation to the auction. We invite you to participate in whatever way you can! You can show your support by donating an item for the auction, and/or by bidding on some of the exciting pieces we will have available.
The auction will go live on Thursday, Oct. 15, and bidding will remain open through Thursday, Oct. 29. Final bidding will be streamed live online Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m.
You can donate just about anything! Following is a list of ideas:
- Trips/vacations
- Gift baskets
- Experiences
- Rare coins
- Boats
- Campers
- Art
- Cars
- Books
- Tools
- Jewelry
- Electronics
Please send a brief description of your item(s) and photos, if applicable, to info@blacksburghistory.org. We ask that you please not donate any items in poor condition or disrepair.
Also note: Items that are donated will be up for auction and will not be considered for the BM&CF collections. If you have an item you would like to be considered for accessioning by the museum, please email rodmorgan@blacksburghistory.org.
Visit https://www.blacksburgmuseum.org/auction for more information.
Submitted by Katie Soper
Submitted by Katie Soper
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!