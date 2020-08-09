Community: Christiansburg opens Photo of the Year Contest

When you think of Christiansburg, what do you see? Is there a specific place or activity that comes to mind? Share your response with the town of Christiansburg by entering our third annual Photo of the Year Contest. Judges will select a photo of the year to hang in Christiansburg Town Hall. Organizers plan to possibly feature other submissions from this year and years past in a town-themed calendar.
Please note the following contest rules:
- To be considered for Photo of the Year, a photo submission must be either a .JPG or .PNG file, between 8 to 20 megapixels large (minimum 2,550 x 3,300 pixels). All other submissions must be at least 1.5 megapixels large. Please do not resize your photos prior to submission.
- All photos must be taken within town of Christiansburg limits.
- All submissions must include a completed submission form.
- All photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to info@christiansburg.org.
For additional information, and to access the entry form, visit www.christiansburg.org/photooftheyear or contact info@christiansburg.org.
— Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!