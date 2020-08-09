You have permission to edit this article.
Community: Christiansburg opens Photo of the Year Contest
When you think of Christiansburg, what do you see? Is there a specific place or activity that comes to mind? Share your response with the town of Christiansburg by entering our third annual Photo of the Year Contest. Judges will select a photo of the year to hang in Christiansburg Town Hall. Organizers plan to possibly feature other submissions from this year and years past in a town-themed calendar.

Please note the following contest rules:

  • To be considered for Photo of the Year, a photo submission must be either a .JPG or .PNG file, between 8 to 20 megapixels large (minimum 2,550 x 3,300 pixels). All other submissions must be at least 1.5 megapixels large. Please do not resize your photos prior to submission.
  • All photos must be taken within town of Christiansburg limits.
  • All submissions must include a completed submission form.
  • All photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to info@christiansburg.org.

For additional information, and to access the entry form, visit www.christiansburg.org/photooftheyear or contact info@christiansburg.org.

— Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

