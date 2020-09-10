Community: Depot Artists Association to hold annual meeting Sept. 21

The Depot Artists Association in Abingdon will hold its 31st annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, at the Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 6 p.m.
The event gets underway with a short business meeting. Association Officer Charlotte Parsons will re-cap some of the highlights of the past year and present the slate of officers and directors nominated to serve on the Board of Directors during the upcoming year.
Immediately following the business portion of the meeting there will be a 20-minute program titled “Mountain Rail Tales,” presented by Dale Carlson of Bluemoonistic Images.
Dale and Becky Carlson are association members and will be featured in the Spotlight Gallery at The Arts Depot during October and November. The Carlsons have been conducting extensive research on railroad history and culture in Appalachia, and award-winning Bluemoonistic Images has been widely exhibited and published in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Dale will impart tales of their adventures and discoveries, including how they remained creative during the COVID-19 shutdown. Q&A and socializing will follow. The meeting ends at 7:30 p.m.
We are certain that everyone will enjoy and appreciate this interesting talk! All association members are encouraged to attend the annual meeting, and the public is invited. There is no charge to attend. The Pavilion is located at Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street, not far from the Depot. Bring a picnic and a chair!
For more information, call 276-628-9091 or visit abingdonartsdepot.org.
Submitted by Karen Moore
