Community: Fine Arts Center workshop teaches art of cyanography

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is offering a workshop on the process of cyanography on Saturday, Nov. 14, starting at 2 p.m. Led by professional photographer David Rehor, the workshop will be presented online so you can create cyanotypes safely from your own home. This is part of a series in the center’s Second Saturday Adult Workshops.

Cyanography, an artistic process of creating photos without a camera, was invented more than 150 years ago and has seen a resurgence in popularity. It’s now easy for anyone to create these beautiful and ethereal images, which can be printed on photosensitive paper or cloth. Rehor will demonstrate different methods, using modern resources, showing you all the steps to create a cyanotype that is suitable for framing, sharing or giving as a unique gift.

This workshop will be presented online via Zoom web conferencing software. You must have a device (desktop, laptop, tablet, phone, etc.) that supports audio and video to participate. Registrants will be emailed an individualized registration link. Register and pay for this workshop on our website at FACNRV.org.