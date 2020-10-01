 Skip to main content
Community: Glencoe Mansion to host gallery show by portrait artist Teresa Regil
Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of the gallery show “A Painted Portrait of a Beloved: A Family Heirloom,” by portrait artist Teresa Regil. The show will be on display Oct. 6 through Dec. 4.

Regil discovered her passion for painting almost by accident after many years of being a mother, entrepreneur and dentist. She realized she had an ability, a talent, to draw the likenesses of her favorite subjects: her family members.

Born in Mexico City, and retired from a long career as a pediatric dentist in Maryland, Regil is now established in Radford as a happy "abuela" (grandmother) and portrait artist. Self-taught, guided by masters such as John Singer Sargent and Mary Cassatt, she creates her portraits in oil and incorporates a myriad of techniques, including "alla prima," indirect approach and mixed media. Often her backgrounds are made with acrylics and the main subject or figure with oil.

Regil is generously donating one of her paintings for a silent auction to help benefit the museum. The painting is her master copy of a work by her artistic inspiration John Singer Sargent. The piece will be open for bidding throughout the length of the exhibit, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Everyone is welcome to visit the museum, and there is no admission charge. For more information, call 731-5031, email info@glencoemuseum.org, or visit https://www.glencoemansion.org/.

Submitted by Scott Gardner

