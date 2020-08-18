Community: Montgomery Museum announces exhibit by Betty Moore

On Sept. 3, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will kick off the fall season by exhibiting a beautiful collection of paintings by talented local artist Betty Moore.
In her exhibit, titled “Inspired by Nature,” Moore brings the natural beauty of the world to the canvas. From Hawaiian shores to the Rocky Mountains, her paintings capture the wondrous serenity of the outdoors as she brings the scenes to life.
This collection features acrylic and watercolor paintings, and Moore skillfully utilizes each style to create uniquely textured and intricately detailed scenes. Watercolor has always been her favorite, a talent she shares with her grandmother, who was also a passionate painter. Painting with watercolors is difficult to master because of the fluidity of the form, but Moore “likes the effect you can get with watercolors when the colors run together.”
Moore shares her passion for art and natural beauty by exhibiting her works and taking part in the many art organizations in the community. She has been a member of the Montgomery Museum and the Blacksburg Regional Art Association for many years. She is also a Signature Member of the Virginia Watercolor Society, which means her work was selected to exhibit in more than three annual statewide art shows. In addition to her membership in these organizations, Moore has shared her passion with numerous students in her 22 years of teaching art in Christiansburg Middle and High Schools.
Moore likes to “try it all” when it comes to art. “One thing I love about art is no matter how long you’ve done it, there are always so many more things to learn and try, so it’s always exciting,” she said.
Moore’s exhibit is breathtaking and beautiful, a relaxing escape into serene, natural scenes. If you’ve felt cooped up these past few months, “Inspired by Nature,” is a must-see. The exhibit will be up through the end of October.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to http://montgomerymuseum.org/.
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!