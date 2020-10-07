Community: Oct. 31 is deadline to submit entries for next Artemis Journal

Artemis Journal has opened the call for submissions for the 2021 edition. The deadline is Oct. 31.

In a recently released announcement, organizers stated: “This is the great awakening! As artists and writers, we are the visionaries. Now more than ever, is the need to imagine a world were we feel safe, are free of worry for our basic needs, have affordable healthcare for all, protect our mother earth, are guaranteed freedom of choice/reproductive rights/legal rights/gender rights, honor the Black Lives Matter Movement, and exercise our right to vote!”

However, the theme is open-ended and not limited to gender or specific ideas regarding artistic expression.

Contributors may submit three pieces of artwork in any medium, or three poems or short stories. Written submissions should be provided in a Word document – no pdfs. Images of artworks should be submitted publication-ready, 300 dpi at 8" x 10” – again, no pdfs. Each individual entry should include the artist's or writer’s name, email address and the title of the work. Contributors should also provide a brief bio (30 words or less) in a Word document.

Submit work to artemisjournal@gmail.com.