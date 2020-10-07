Community: Oct. 31 is deadline to submit entries for next Artemis Journal

Artemis Journal has opened the call for submissions for the 2021 edition. The deadline is Oct. 31.
In a recently released announcement, organizers stated: “This is the great awakening! As artists and writers, we are the visionaries. Now more than ever, is the need to imagine a world were we feel safe, are free of worry for our basic needs, have affordable healthcare for all, protect our mother earth, are guaranteed freedom of choice/reproductive rights/legal rights/gender rights, honor the Black Lives Matter Movement, and exercise our right to vote!”
However, the theme is open-ended and not limited to gender or specific ideas regarding artistic expression.
Contributors may submit three pieces of artwork in any medium, or three poems or short stories. Written submissions should be provided in a Word document – no pdfs. Images of artworks should be submitted publication-ready, 300 dpi at 8" x 10” – again, no pdfs. Each individual entry should include the artist's or writer’s name, email address and the title of the work. Contributors should also provide a brief bio (30 words or less) in a Word document.
Submit work to artemisjournal@gmail.com.
Editors will contact contributors when submissions are received. If you do not receive a confirmation, please contact the editors to confirm your entry. Editors will be checking that submissions follow the stated guidelines.
Artemis Journal is a nonprofit organization that publishes a yearly journal featuring artists and writers from the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond. Now 43 years old, Artemis has evolved to be an all-inclusive journal with essays, poetry and art.
Artemis held a virtual release event for its 2020 Journal in September. Ten percent of journal sales are donated to a women's shelter in Southwest Virginia.
To learn more, visit http://www.artemisjournal.org/.
