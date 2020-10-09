Community: Radford’s Craft & Draft handmade market goes virtual

Craft & Draft, a beloved annual Radford festival, will be back this year with a new look.

From Oct. 22-25, a variety of locally made items will be available on www.CraftandDraftVA.com. Website visitors can shop from the featured local artists anytime during those dates -- all from the comfort of their own homes! Jewelry, pottery, clothing, letterpress and woodworking are just some of the crafts that will be for sale as the event moves online.

Now in its sixth year, Craft & Draft is known for its wide array of artisans, makers and crafters, live music, festival food and a selection of craft beer on tap. Event organizer MountainTrotter Arts made the decision to put the in-person event on hold due to current pandemic conditions, and instead will host a new Virtual Market version of the popular festival.

From Craft & Draft’s website, patrons can browse vendors, acquire discount codes and shop directly with the artists. Visitors can also discover and listen to local bands and musicians that were scheduled to perform if the event had been held in person. From the original lineup, Gate 10, a large bluegrass group out of the NRV, and Jo Jo Stockton, a blues guitarist and singer from Roanoke, will be featured on the website.