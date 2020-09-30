Community: RU to present virtual theater performances this week

On Sept. 28, the Radford University Department of Theatre and Cinema issued an announcement that it will open two sets of student-directed, one-act plays beginning Sept. 30. The shows will be presented in alternating performances as part of the program’s Studio Series.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all 2020 theater productions will be streamed online. Performances will still be produced live, but will be delivered digitally so that we can provide a safe experience for both patrons and performers.

Tickets are free but reservations through the ticket office are required in order to obtain a unique streaming link and its associated password. Links are good for one viewing device only and will need to be reserved at least one day prior to the selected performance. There will be no last-minute ticket sales on the day of a performance. Patrons must also have the most recent version of Zoom installed on their viewing device.

Tickets can be acquired through https://rutheatretickets.universitytickets.com/, or by contacting our box office Monday through Friday 1 to 5 p.m. at 831-5289.

Two sets of plays will be featured on alternating dates. Content for these performances is intended for mature audiences.