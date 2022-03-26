Community ties: Southwest Virginia Ballet programs connect with children, local history

Pedro Szalay believes in taking dance to the people, including students in Roanoke public schools.

“I’m already in the city schools from my first year here in 2006,” said Szalay, the Venezuelan-born artistic director of Southwest Virginia Ballet.

He created Dance Espanol 10 years ago to teach Spanish through dance. He brings a live accompanist to four schools, 26 weeks a year, to teach fourth graders words like “arriba,” which means up or above.

“Every year I partner with a different entity,” he said. “I work this year with the Taubman Museum of Art.”

This year’s program included field trips to the museum, known for its soaring architecture. As they explored the museum, the students learned words to describe the form of the building, as well as descriptive terms for the art.

Southwest Virginia Ballet will present a dance program on Thursday, inspired by the Taubman. “Explorar en el Taubman,” at Berglund Center, will feature fourth graders from Highland Park, Hurt Park, Lincoln Terrace and Morningside Elementary Schools.

That’s just one of several programs the ballet is presenting this spring.

For adults, the company will present “Ties,” on May 14 in the Elmwood Park amphitheater. Szalay created the full-length ballet in 2008 in collaboration with the Virginia Museum of Transportation and musician David Austin. It tells the story of Roanoke, the railroad city. People of each succeeding time period come, live, love, work and pass away, like trains passing through O. Winston Link photographs.

One of the dancers is Dani Riley, an 18-year-old senior at Blacksburg High School.

“The character I am portraying is a woman whose relationship with her partner is broken up by another woman,” she said. “When this happens, my character loses trust in her partner and is overwhelmed by her emotions of anger and sadness. She is unsure if she can trust her partner anymore.

“I know a lot of people are unfamiliar with ‘Ties’ because it is an original piece created by Pedro. When they come to see it, it will not be anything like a classical ballet. There are definitely elements of classical ballet incorporated, but the overall movements are more contemporary-based. It’s very different, but in the best way possible!”

About 50 dancers will perform in the hour-and-20-minute program, accompanied by live music from David Austin with Blue Mule and the Atta Boys.

Next on Szalay’s slate after “Ties” will be a Summer Dance Intensive, a ballet camp, which will run Monday through Friday, June 21-25. Cost is $350.

As a pre-professional company, Southwest Virginia Ballet occupies a place in the dance world between dance schools, which serve paying students including beginners, and professional companies which pay their dancers.

Southwest Virginia Ballet has two companies for dancers ages 10 through 18. The junior company has 25 girls. The senior company has 16 girls and 4 boys. Membership is by audition and free of charge. Dancers come to SVB after having learned the basics at schools as far away as Wytheville, Martinsville, Blacksburg and Charlottesville, or from the Roanoke Valley. Many come from Szalay’s school, Star City School of Ballet.

“I have two hats,” he said. He is the owner, along with his husband, Mark Shepheard, of the for-profit Star City School, and also the artistic director of the nonprofit Southwest Virginia Ballet. The organizations share rented space in the Roanoke Industrial Center off Ninth Street Southeast. The rehearsal room is a former cafeteria of the American Viscose plant. Where factory hands once enjoyed a break from manufacturing rayon, girls now practice pirouettes and fouettes to live piano accompaniment.

Although Southwest Virginia Ballet is not a school per se, teaching is still important. A class in technique is part of the once-a-week (on Saturday) rehearsals. Szalay is the main teacher, along with ballet mistress Maria Jessee.

Company members gain experience with “costumes, sets, the environment of the theater, like in the professional world,” Szalay said. “We can give them tools, how they can be part of a company in the future if they want to pursue a dance career.” They also learn skills of teamwork and time management. “Sometimes they need to make sacrifices to come to every rehearsal to make it happen.”

Dani Riley, the Blacksburg student, has been a member for about five years. She started dancing at age 4. “As I got older, I grew not only as a dancer, but also as a leader, friend, and mentor to younger dancers,” she said. “SVB is like my second family.”