Curtains up for Broadway in Blacksburg, Broadway in Roanoke

“‘Waitress’ is pretty uplifting, and these are times when we need that,” Waalkes said.

Not many opportunities come for small towns to see full-scale Broadway productions, and even fewer opportunities come for college students to have affordable access to them.

“It’s a really warm and intimate feeling in our theatre — I think max capacity is around 1,200 seats — so it’s a pretty incredible opportunity to see this type of a production in a space where you feel really close to the action,” Waalkes said. “It’s just a beautiful place, and these Broadway productions add a lot of breadth to the offerings we have here at the Moss Arts Center.”

Broadway in Roanoke offers five other theatrical productions. This series offers productions at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, which seats 2,150.

The Berglund will host“Anastasia”, “Hairspray”, “Jersey Boys,” “British Invasion” and “Cats.”

“Our communities have supported the arts throughout the COVID year; we’ve really relied on our communities to stick with us and it’s so wonderful now to have people come back through our doors,” Waalkes said. “It means a lot to us and it means a lot to our community and we’re very excited for the year ahead.”