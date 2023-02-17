Here is an artistic reckoning that is years in the making.

This week at Berglund Center, city officials, art community members and one very talented artist gathered to unveil a mural honoring what the city’s premiere entertainment venue used to be.

Tank Town is what the folks who lived there called their part of the Gainsboro neighborhood, before the so-called urban renewal projects of the 1960s and 1970s took away so many of that area’s homes and businesses, and decentralized its culture.

The culture lives on, though, and these days people such as artist Bryce Cobbs and local historian Jordan Bell are doing what they can to refire the memories. On Wednesday, the city got its first look at Cobbs’ mural honoring that community’s demolished but unforgotten history.

“The mural came about through a major collaboration effort,” Bell wrote on Friday in a message exchange.

Bell messaged the venue’s Facebook page last year, and through a marketing employee set up a meeting that included activist and retired Roanoke educator Richard Chubb and Berglund Center General Manager Robyn Schon.

Chubb and Bell wanted to see how Berglund Center could honor Gainsboro and other Northeast Roanoke residents. Three key ideas emerged from the meeting. Schon suggested naming rooms in the venue for Black Roanokers David Ramey Jr., Kathleen Ross and Chubb, Bell wrote. She also suggested dedicating the last remaining tree from that era, which remains on the Berglund Center property, to Tank Town.

Most importantly, they moved to make a mural. Berglund Center got a grant and, with help from Roanoke Arts & Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson, commissioned Cobbs to create it.

From there, Cobbs and Bell interviewed most of the people who would appear on the mural — Carolyn Hubbard, Sherwood Kasey, Charles Price, Jelly Riles, Joe Simms and Brenda Randolph. Ross — the last person to leave the neighborhood, having refused to sell from about 1955 until the early 1980s, had died, but they interviewed her daughter and son, and a granddaughter.

“Bryce wanted to honor the people who we interviewed so he asked me to get photos of them all … and that’s how the mural came about,” Bell wrote.

Cobbs, who was traveling on Friday, was not available for an interview. With public art including the conceptual drawing of a future Henrietta Lacks statue; a commercially commissioned mural of the late rapper/businessman Nipsey Hussle painted on 11th Street Northwest; and a part in the “End Racism Now” street painting collaborative on Campbell Avenue, Cobbs is making a positive mark on Roanoke.

Nicole Yun crowdfunds for vinyl

Eternal Summers guitarist/singer Nicole Yun has a new solo album coming in April, and she wants to print vinyl copies.

Yun’s second solo effort, “Matter,” goes live on April 14. It will be available digitally at Bandcamp.com, and she is using that site to crowdfund a possible vinyl release. So far, her campaign at nicoleyun.bandcamp.com/campaign/matter has raised more than 30% of the $3,711 she needs to press the records.

“This album is extremely personal to me as it deals with my experience as a Korean American woman, especially in the last 3 years,” she wrote on the campaign page. “By releasing these songs, I hope to shine some light through the darkness that has been surrounding all of us lately.”

See the video for the album’s “Lost Keys” at youtu.be/9RCHPQ-a7JA.

Live music announcements

A ridiculous amount of concert and festival news dropped this week. How about we recap it here.

FloydFest released its “Local Love” lineup of local and regional performers who will hit stages July 26-30 at the festival’s new site, in Floyd County’s Check community. Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Goodnight Goodnight, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Music Road Co and Will Reid are set to perform.

Red Wing Roots announced the lineup for its 10th version, set for June 23-25 at Natural Chimneys Park, in Mt. Solon. Host band The Steel Wheels will join headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph Band, Watchhouse, Sierra Ferrell and Madison Cunningham — the latter having just won the 2023 Grammy Award for best folk album.

Other performers among the 50 scheduled for five Red Wing stages are The Suffers, Marc Broussard, The Lil Smokies and John Craigie. Get more info at redwingroots.com.

Ferrell is also set for a July 22 date at the Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax (she’s playing Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on May 21, too). That venue released what it called a “sneak peek” of a lineup that features its annual date with Steep Canyon Rangers (Sept. 2), along with Scythian (June 3) and Lonesome River Band (May 27). Go to blueridgemusiccenter.org for more information.

Country band Parmalee (“Just The Way,” “Take My Name”) is coming to Dr Pepper Park on May 13.

If you are a music fan, don’t complain that there is nothing to do. And if you don’t have a ton of money, don’t fret. Lots of free shows happen in Southwest Virginia. Find most of them listed at bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and roanoke.com/events.