cutnscratch: Saying so long to Bill Saari

Every scene needs rock-solid supporters. The Roanoke Valley lost one this week.

Bill Saari, who seemed to be everywhere that cool stuff was happening, died of cancer on Nov. 19. Saari, who was an art teacher by trade, was a supporter by nature. Arts, music and international culture may not have had a better friend in Roanoke, according to many who mourned him in recent days. He was 79.

It "hurts when you lose a genuine, bright soul, in this messed up world," Roanoke poet Juice Smith, a longtime friend of Saari's, said in a message exchange.

Saari's friends and colleagues by the dozens posted on social media about his character and deeds. Reading them, the key word that emerges is "generosity." He was generous with his time, with art supplies, with help doing some onerous chore, and most importantly, he was generous with his encouragement.

"Bill was a very special positive force of nature, if you was the type of person that wanted to do good in the world, he would support you 100%," Smith wrote. "I’ve never known a person with such a loving soul, that he can literally change the course of the day, with just his smile and conversation."

Smith said that Saari co-founded the Soul Serenity spoken word and poetry group that has been active with shows in the valley over about seven years. Soul Serenity will present a 1 p.m. show in Saari's honor on Dec. 3 at Sweet Donkey Coffee House, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W. Family members are working on a celebration for January, with more details to come.

Isha Devine, a potter in Roanoke, meet Saari in childhood, as he befriended her family, including her artist mother, Katherine Devine.

"When I was a kid I was always excited to see him when my mom would take me to parties or art shows," Isha Devine wrote in a message exchange. "He would have real conversations with me when most other adults just wanted to talk to each other. We had silly inside jokes that started 25 years ago!"

He was a safe adult, and she took her high school friends to his apartment to eat, watch documentaries and do art together, she remembered. When her partner moved to Roanoke at 19, Devine made a point of introducing him to Bill.

"They were fast friends," she wrote. "I’ve seen so many people say that Bill was the first person in Roanoke that they met. He made everyone feel welcome. One of the things that made Bill special was that he had friends of all ages and he was enthusiastic and encouraging to all of them."

He treated so many Roanoke-area artists the same way, she said. And as a part of the Local Colors scene, he hosted international visitors and made sure they got around the arts and music folks, many friends remembered on Facebook.

"From the grocery store to the streets, he will stop and talk to me," Smith wrote. "Even when he was chaperoning people from out of the country, he would make it his business that they would meet me."

When I first started covering music in earnest around here, one of the places I loved to hang out was Blues BBQ (now Ernie's on the Market) during weeknight jam sessions hosted by the likes of James Pace and Elmer Cole. I flashed back to that long-gone era on Wednesday when Pace — back in for a quick Thanksgiving week visit — played sets at Rockfish Food & Wine in Grandin Village. I had heard just a couple of days before that Saari had died, and I imagined him at Rockfish, enjoying the show.

If there was good music around, Saari was typically around. That's how I got to know him — not nearly as well, mind you, as the likes of the Devines and Smith — but well enough to make some determinations. It was good vibes always with Saari, who seemed to me the personification of a relaxed cat. He knew everybody and had a genuine smile for each one. Here was a guy who was happy to be alive and to be around others who were enjoying cool stuff.

His death leaves a void for a lot of people around here, but he probably would want us to remember the good times, and treat each other the way he treated us.

"… I know he lived his life to the fullest!," Isha Devine wrote. "When we talked for the last time on the phone, he told me he didn’t want me crying about him dying. I thought he was just being a bit dark, but I guess he knew he was getting close to the end of his life."