Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren to play Elmwood

Daryl Hall

Daryl Hall

 Courtesy Berglund Center

"Hello, it's … " "Maneater." Daryl Hall, whose hits include the latter, and Todd Rundgren, whose hits include the former, are teaming up for an Aug. 5 concert at Elmwood Park, according to a Berglund Center news release.

Tickets are $49 advance, $54 day of show and $708 for a VIP table. They go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 853-5483, and berglundcenter.live.

The news release listed a couple of other shows as well — stand-up coming Nate Bargatze (Nov. 19, Berglund Performing Arts Theatre) and Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (Sept. 21, theater). 

Tickets for both of those shows go on sale Friday, as well, at the same outlets. Bargatze tickets are $79.75, $59.75 and $39.75. Get into "Wheel" for as low as $29.50.

— Tad Dickens

