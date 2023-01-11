Doug Patterson was a local theater favorite

Roanoke’s theater community lost one of its most beloved members Monday when Doug Patterson died peacefully at 75.

Patterson had spent the past 10 years at Friendship Manor, dealing with the effects of a stroke and related health concerns.

Although he hadn’t trodden the boards in some time, memories of the late actor remained as vivid as they were cherished this week.

“He just opened people’s hearts and made them laugh,” said Ernie Zulia, recently retired head of the theater department at Hollins University, who directed Patterson in a number of plays at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Zulia first met Patterson in 1977, “when we were both young fellas.” That was the year Patterson made his Roanoke debut, portraying Pseudolus in MMT’s production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at what was then the troupe’s transitional home at the Grandin Theatre.

“He gave a performance that set Roanoke on its ear,” Zulia recalled. “He brought the house down every night.”

As the Roanoke Times reported in 2005, it was not assured that Patterson would even have a shot at the part. He didn't show up for the first day of auditions in New York City, but at the urging of a friend he did make it to callbacks the next day.

Being in that show ultimately led Patterson to make Roanoke his home. He would go on to perform in 75 productions, including a revival of “Forum.” From serious roles like Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” to more light-hearted fare like “Hello, Dolly!” there would be nothing Patterson couldn’t do.

“Publicly he was very shy, but put him on stage and he took off,” Zulia said.

Another longtime MMT director, Jere Hodgin, also remembered that New York audition and praised Patterson as a journeyman actor. He was self-taught and intuitive, equally at home in a lead role or a secondary part and always willing to take a chance, Hodgin said.

He remembered fondly the time he cast Patterson as Puck in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Physically, Patterson was the opposite of a tiny sprite, but he approached the role with his usual good humor about playing so far against type.

“He was a song and dance man by nature, and a true comic,” Hodgin said.

Patterson was born on Aug. 24, 1947, raised as an only child by adoptive parents in Illinois. He had hoped to study theater after high school but his family was not enthusiastic about that idea. His initial career was journalism — first in Chicago, then in Pelham, New York — but once he set that aside to pursue acting, he would find a longtime home with MMT.

In addition to his stage work, Patterson wound up working on the administrative staff at the theater for a number of years.

“Once Mill Mountain Theatre moved to Center in the Square, he barely left the building,” Zulia said.

Hodgin noted how Patterson was “a constant” in the lives of his children and other children of the Mill Mountain community.

“He was just a wonderful person and a great addition to Mill Mountain,” Hodgin said. “He was a sweet soul and will be missed.”

Former back office colleague Michelle Bennett met Patterson at MMT in 1995. She said the two “'fell in love’ because we couldn’t stop laughing. … We shared a brain when it came to jokes.”

Bennett often watched rehearsals and observed Patterson’s process. He would learn his lines and blocking but often not reveal the full expression of a role until the lights came up.

Bennett recalled the time that Patterson appeared in an MMT production of the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors.” In one scene, he was carrying a stack of plates and did a pratfall over a couch. His mother was in the audience and stood up and screamed because she had no idea the stunt was coming and thought he was hurt.

Another story Bennett shared was about a time she was doing tech support for “She Loves Me,” in which Patterson had the brief role of a waiter in a café. His scene involved running around with a chafing dish on fire. “It was a one-minute part and it stole the show,” Bennett said. “He could always stop the show.”

Bennett even got to act alongside Patterson once. She was cast in “The Sound of Music” as Frau Schweiger, the contestant whose repeated bowing to Patterson’s Max Detweiler at the Salzberg Music Festival buys time for the von Trapp family to orchestrate their escape from Nazi officials. Bennett recalls that she and Patterson milked the moment for all it was worth, at one point receiving instructions to keep the scene to under five minutes.

“That was a real honor, to be on stage doing a bit with Doug,” Bennett said.

Very involved in Patterson’s care during his years at Friendship, Bennett said that despite his declining health he never lost his interest in theater, and could tell you about any show in great detail to the end.

Messages have been pouring in since Bennett announced Patterson’s death on Facebook.

A celebration of his life is being planned for February.