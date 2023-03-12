This month, the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation and The Lyric Theatre will present an art show and a stage play to honor the legendary 20th century artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

Beginning March 21, BMCF will open “What’s Yours, What’s Mine? Artists’ Boundaries and Balance: A Georgia O’Keeffe Inspired Exhibit” in the Alexander Black House main galleries at 204 Draper Road in downtown Blacksburg. A reception will be Friday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., and is free to the public.

Meanwhile, The Lyric will host a three-night run of “O’Keeffe!” on March 21, 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. each evening, with a Q&A following the March 22 performance. Tickets are $15-$20 and can be purchased online at https://www.thelyric.com/event/okeeffe/.

The play “O’Keeffe!” is written and performed by Lucinda McDermott, and explores questions about the nature of the artist’s fame. Well known and revered today as a pioneer of American modernist painting from the early 1900s, her affair and eventual marriage with art dealer and photographer Alfred Stieglitz caused her to question for a time whether her growing recognition was the result of her own talent or a factor of her husband’s presence in her life.

“O’Keeffe! is a revealing drama about the beloved and complex American icon,” The Lyric website states.

For the exhibit, BMCF sent out an open call in early February for art work inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe, with the themes of boundaries, life challenges and ownership, according to a news release about the event. The 20 works of art selected for the exhibition include paintings, photographs and sculpture by both local and international artists. The show will run until May 6.

Regular hours at the Alexander Black House are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit blacksburgmuseum.org or call 540-443-1600.

