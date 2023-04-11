If there were still a Hooters in town, this comic might well have planned to eat there on Aug. 4.

Fortune Feimster, whose often rioutous stand-up has featured her love for the fast-casual Hooter's and why it embarrasses her mom, is scheduled for Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets are $65, $45, $35 and $29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via berglundcenter.live.

Feimster, a former "Last Comic Standing" contestant, has been a frequent pop-culture presence ever since she was a writer and panelist on Chelsea Handler's onetime E! TV hit, "Chelsea Lately." Many TV (including "Conan!" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers") and movie appearances, and some cartoon voice work, have followed. She has two Netflix specials, a half-hour in 2018 that was part of the streamer's "The Standups" series, and her own, one-hour special, "Sweet & Salty," from 2020.