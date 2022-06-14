Henry Rollins returning to Harvester

A punk and hard rock household name who became a spoken word performer is returning to Rocky Mount.

Henry Rollins last played Harvester Performance Center in January 2018. Since then, COVID-19 struck the planet, and Rollins has experienced an "even more bizarre period" in recent months, according to show publicity.

The last time he was in Rocky Mount, Rollins brought his "Travel Slideshow" and shared his experiences across the globe. Through his many adventures, Rollins has already marked Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran on his passport.

This time around, the former Black Flag and Rollins Band front man will have new stories to tell on Sept. 21 at the Harvester, which is a stop on his “Good to See You 2022” tour.

Tickets are $47, $27 and $240 VIP table, and go on sale to the venue's email subscribers for 24 hours beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, all via harvester-music.com.

