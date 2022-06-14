 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Rollins returning to Harvester

  • 0
PRESS PHOTO.jpg

Henry Rollins

 Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

A punk and hard rock household name who became a spoken word performer is returning to Rocky Mount.

Henry Rollins last played Harvester Performance Center in January 2018. Since then, COVID-19 struck the planet, and Rollins has experienced an "even more bizarre period" in recent months, according to show publicity.

The last time he was in Rocky Mount, Rollins brought his "Travel Slideshow" and shared his experiences across the globe. Through his many adventures, Rollins has already marked Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran on his passport.

This time around, the former Black Flag and Rollins Band front man will have new stories to tell on Sept. 21 at the Harvester, which is a stop on his “Good to See You 2022” tour.

Tickets are $47, $27 and $240 VIP table, and go on sale to the venue's email subscribers for 24 hours beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, all via harvester-music.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Out & About: Sidewalk Art Show

Out & About: Sidewalk Art Show

More than 100 artists from Virginia and points beyond are gathering with their work this weekend for the 64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals 'tough' battle with Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert