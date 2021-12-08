Holiday suites: Two versions of The Nutcracker in town this month, per tradition

“The discipline, the dedication, they take these skills into the world,” Sarabia said. “They learn to focus, to pay attention, communicate and to listen. They hear different kinds of music, they learn acting. Even as little mice and toy soldiers (in the The Nutcracker), they learn to be professionals,” whether or not they choose dance as a career.

“The audience doesn’t know how hard ballet is,” he continued. “Learning an entire three-hour ballet, or five 20-minute pieces of different styles is hard work. They come to see the beautiful costumes and hear the music of The Nutcracker, to see the beautiful steps, to be drawn into the magic.”

Cuban-born Sarabia taught at RBT as a guest instructor for six years before taking the position as artistic director. He sees the arts as integral to a community’s health and life. Part of the company’s outreach is partnership with Mental Health in Motion, an organization that educates and advocates for mental health issues through the emotional vocabulary of dance.

“Dancing is not only doing the steps, it is also you love what you do,” Sarabia said. “It is from the soul. When we as dancers are happy, we will make the people who see us happy.”