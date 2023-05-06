Fifty-five is too young to go, but pancreatic cancer does not discriminate. The disease left Roanoke's punk rock and art worlds shaken last month, when it took Jim Burtch.

"He was a brilliant punk and poet and painter and thinker casually poured into a rockstar package," Chris Henson wrote in tribute on Burtch's Facebook page, after he died on April 19. Henson's was one of about 20 posts remembering the former singer for Roanoke punk bands The Waltons and Thee Wanderers, who later played keyboards with rockabilly act Vim Vigor Vitality.

Hunter Johnson, drummer for My Radio and a restaurateur, played with Burtch in Vim Vigor Vitality, starting about 1988. The two bonded over a shared love for rock ’n’ roller Gene Vincent, Johnson wrote in an email exchange.

"Jim wrote incredible songs," Johnson wrote. "Ironically, he thought he was past his prime to be playing in a band at the ripe old age of 29. His level of dedication to music was very obvious after we practiced twice a week for an entire year before we played our first show.

"Jim was the person who gave the confidence to think about playing drums as a job. Because of him, I … played [a] countless number of shows all over the world, met my business partner in the restaurants that we own together, [and met] my wife. I will be forever grateful of the time that I got to spend with my friend Jim."

Burtch also made a mark in the local art scene. In late November 2021, he spearheaded an exhibition at Alexander/Heath Contemporary Gallery of his family's work, including his mother, Mary Jane Burtch, who was acclaimed and widely exhibited during her lifetime.

His own acrylic paintings centered on music, he told The Roanoke Times in 2017, before launching a solo exhibition at 202 Market Gallery.

“I love offbeat music like rockabilly, dub reggae, the punk and new wave of my youth," he told Mike Allen, who was then the Times' arts reporter. "And my kids got me into Gorillaz and some Twenty One Pilots. So that is crucial. Oh, and the instrumental surf sounds of the ’60s. Not a top 40 guy.”

Allen, who now works at Virginia Tech, remembered Burtch as "a force to be reckoned with."

"He brought the do-it-yourself outsider sensibility of a punk musician, which he was, to both the art he made and the art he promoted," Allen wrote in an email. "In fact he was fierce in promoting work by artists who stood outside the establishment, even if he had to place shows by such artists in venues you wouldn't expect, like the Salem Museum.

"He wasn't shy, either. If he thought someone wasn't getting a fair shake, he'd speak up. I found his successful efforts to call new attention to the paintings created by his late mother … especially touching. He was doing a great service for her, along the same lines as what Gary Israel does for his late mother, Dorothy Gillespie. The Roanoke Valley art scene needed Jim's voice and will feel his absence."

Burtch was father to Madelyn Burtch and stepfather to Teegen Bowen and Xander Bowen. His widow, Megan Burtch, wrote that he was an amazing parent, in addition to being a creative soul. Madelyn Burtch was also part of that Alexander/Heath show, by the way.

"In my opinion, Jim died like a true punk rocker … he didn’t follow any of the norms we think of when a cancer patient dies," she wrote in an email exchange. "Every time doctors suggested one thing was going to happen, Jim did the exact opposite. He fought convention up until the very end. But the end of his life was beautiful, just he and I listening to the music he played for me when we dated … Radiohead, Quantic and Elvis, and him decked out in a beloved DEVO shirt."

Megan Burtch has scheduled a celebration of life for 5 p.m. May 20 at Golden Cactus Brewing, 214 5th St. S.W.

Vikings guitarist dies

Friend of the column Tommy Holcomb, a founding member of Roanoke 1960s-1970s folk-rock band The Vikings, wrote us last month about Dewey Anderson's death.

"His electric guitar added a new sound to the group when he joined circa 1972," Holcomb wrote in a message exchange. "He was also proficient on acoustic guitar and banjo. Dewey was a good man and a very good player."

Holcomb shared a Youtube video of Anderson's song, "Midnight," which he recorded in 1961 at a Salem studio with his band, The Tempests, according to the Youtube user CheesebrewWaxArchive. If that recording date is correct, then "Midnight," an instrumental with a surf-rock vibe, predates The Surfaris "Wipeout" by a couple of years.

Check it out at youtu.be/0w8-0_YBZIM. Anyone out there remember this song, and who was the drummer playing rough-and-rowdy solos throughout?

Anderson, who died on April 23, age 76, donated his body to science, according to Simpson Funeral Home.

Moss Arts Center releases lineup

Rwanda’s first-ever female drumming ensemble, "Mountain Stage" with Kathy Mattea, Virginia Tech icon Nikki Giovanni and Leslie Odom Jr. are among the performers that Moss Arts Center has scheduled for its 10th anniversary.

The 2023-2024 season begins Sept. 22, with Brentano String Quartet. "The Book of Life," scheduled four days after that, brings Rwandan writer and activist Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese together with Ingoma Nshya, the Women Drummers of Rwanda, for a performance about on life, loss, and recovery.

Giovanni, a wonderful poet and onetime VT professor, reprises a performance from this past Jefferson Center season, in Roanoke. She teams with Javon Jackson and Nnenna Freelon on Nov. 3 for “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni.” Meshell Ndegeocello, who played Jeff Center last month, plays the Moss on March 15, 2023.

Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in Broadway's "Hamilton," will sing at the Moss on May 4. The Tony and Grammy award-winner will cover multiple musical genres in the season-closer.

Friday, September 22, 7:30 p.m.

Having first performed at the Moss in 2014, the ensemble returns for the center’s anniversary season, joined by leading violist and Juilliard faculty member Hsin-Yun Huang. The program includes Haydn’s string quartet, “The Bird;” Brahms’ exuberant Quintet for Strings in G Major; and the premiere of James MacMillan’s Viola Quintet.

Tuesday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.

Rwandan writer and activist Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese takes to the stage with Ingoma Nshya, the Women Drummers of Rwanda, for “The Book of Life,” a deeply moving perspective on life, loss, and recovery. The performance is filled with personal letters, stirring shadow puppetry, and joyous live drumming.

Sunday, October 1, 7 p.m.

Join Grammy-winning country and bluegrass star Kathy Mattea for an episode of “Mountain Stage” recorded live from the Fife Theatre. Airing on nearly 300 public radio stations across America, the radio show features musical performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars.

“Love in Exile”

Saturday, October 7, 7:30 p.m.

Spellbinding vocalist Arooj Aftab is the first Pakistani American to win a Grammy, MacArthur genius Vijay Iyer is an influential pianist, and multi-instrumentalist/composer Shahzad Ismaily has performed with Lou Reed and Tom Waits. Together, they create timeless, one-of-a-kind performances of haunting collaborative soundscapes.

“The Next Energy Economy”

Monday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

A Native American activist, economist, and author, Winona LaDuke has devoted her life to advocating for Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice. The grassroots organizer is an Anishinaabekwe (Ojibwe) member of the Mississippi Band Anishinaabeg and was a leader of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

“Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”

Thursday, October 12, 7:30 p.m.

Garage Dance Ensemble from O'Kiep, South Africa, brings this deeply personal and socially charged contemporary dance-theatre work that captures the personal and political circumstances and aspirations of the people of South Africa’s former mining community, Namaqualand.

Lionel Meunier, artistic director

Thursday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.

Experience the luminous and rich tones of Belgian early music vocal and instrumental ensemble Vox Luminis in this evening performance of Bach’s sacred, brilliant, and dazzling early cantatas.

Friday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.

Audience favorite Pink Martini brings its infectious, bubbly sounds back to Blacksburg. With vintage jazz vibes, Pink Martini takes the audience on a musical trip around the world, from a samba parade in Rio to a French nightclub.

“The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”

Friday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.

A historic collaboration between poet and Virginia Tech legend Nikki Giovanni and saxophonist-composer and former Jazz Messenger Javon Jackson features hymns, spirituals, and gospel numbers hand-picked by Giovanni. They are joined by celebrated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon.

“MEDEA on Media”

Wednesday, November 8, and Thursday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.

This Seoul, Korea-based innovative contemporary theatre company delivers a completely original take on the enduring Greek tragedy of “Medea,” recasting the ancient tale as a commentary on contemporary media. With plenty of physicality and a dash of silliness, “MEDEA on Media” is also clever and profound.

Thursday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.

Adding banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and voice to the string quartet, Invoke is reinventing classical music. Encompassing traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism, the vibrant ensemble is fueled by its passion for storytelling.

Thursday, November 30, 7 and 9 p.m.

Experimental composer and percussionist Deantoni Parks uses technology, hip-hop, sampling, and electronica to create sonic experiences. He has been a member of band Kudu and art rock group Bosnian Rainbows and has worked with John Cale, the Mars Volta, and other greats.

“Holiday Pops Spectacular”

Saturday, December 2, 4 p.m.

A much-anticipated audience favorite returns to the Moss, filling the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre with holiday cheer as only the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and its “Holiday Pops” program can. Audiences of all ages love this spirited holiday event.

“Messiah”

Sunday, December 17, 4 p.m.

The New River Valley’s own Blacksburg Master Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present one of the most iconic works of the holiday season, Handel’s “Messiah,” which features 80 singers performing the glorious and resounding “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 p.m.

Led by Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, America’s most famous big band Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra returns with a program celebrating percussionist Max Roach. Considered one of the greatest jazz drummers of all time, Roach used his music to address racial, political, and social issues.

“Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”

Wednesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Mechanics makes a Moss encore with a fun-for-all-ages theatrical circus show inspired by the power of wind. “Zephyr” harnesses human power to generate an energetic experience, complete with a rotating windmill and breathtaking aerial acrobatics.

“The Look of Love”

Saturday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.

Internationally celebrated choreographer Mark Morris presents an evening-length homage to the legendary Burt Bacharach. Favorites like “Walk on By” performed by a live, spirited band and Broadway vocalist propel Morris’ deceptively simple, yet glorious movement.

Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Longtime journalist with The New Yorker Elizabeth Kolbert has met with top scientists to get to the heart of the debate over global warming. Her book “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize.

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Traversing soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and rock, Grammy winner Meshell Ndegeocello has defied and redefined the expectations for women, queer artists, and Black music for over 30 years. She remains one of few women who write the music, sing the songs, and — bass in hand — lead the band.

and Special Guest Shodekeh

Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Multi-genre quartet Sō Percussion joins forces with two preeminent collaborators for an evening of music bridging the worlds of classical and pop. The program includes selections performed with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and groundbreaking breath artist, beat boxer, and composer Dominic Shodekeh.

Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

East Los Angeles Chicano indie-folk band Las Cafeteras has taken the music scene by storm with its infectious live performances. With jaranas and requintos (Mexican ukulele-sized guitars) and the rhythmic percussion created by dancing on a wood floor, Las Cafeteras remixes roots music as modern-day troubadours.

Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Featuring only ukuleles and the voices of its performers, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns to the Moss for an unforgettable evening. Fresh and entertaining, both modern and old-fashioned, the orchestra is best known for playing versions of famous rock songs and film themes, sometimes in amusing new ways.

Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.

An inspired blend of dance and impeccable humor, the world-class, all-male parody ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo makes its Southwest Virginia debut. Dancing en pointe, the performers celebrate rather than mock the spirit of dance as an art form.

Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.

An inspiring multimedia concert confronts climate change as artists from Pacific and Indian Ocean nations blend traditions to create music celebrating the ways we are all connected. The result is a breathtakingly beautiful sound made by those who sing for the seas.

Jakub Hrůša, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

With a musical lineage stretching back to the 18th and 19th centuries — to Mahler and Mozart — Germany’s Bamberg Symphony is a favorite around the world. Its Moss debut features works by Brahms, Schumann, and Richard Wagner, one of the most revolutionary, emotional — and polarizing — figures in the history of music.

Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.

He wowed audiences in his breakout role as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton;” now Leslie Odom, Jr. comes to the Moss for an intimate musical evening. With a career spanning all performance genres, Odom, Jr. has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as multiple Emmy and Oscar nominations for his achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music.

