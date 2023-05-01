The rant is due — in Rocky Mount.

Stand-up comic and longtime "The Daily Show" contributor Lewis Black plays the town's Harvester Performance Center on Nov. 30.

Tickets will sell for $62, $82 and $380 (VIP table) plus fees and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday via harvester-music.com, according to the venue. His fan club presale is on at lewisblack.com.

Black, known as the "King of Rant," includes audience-submitted diatribes in his shows, but make no mistake, the master himself has plenty to yell about. His newest comedy special, "Tragically, I Need You," goes live Tuesday at Youtube.

The multiple Grammy Award-nominee for stand-up specials is the longest-running contributor on “The Daily Show.” Black will guest host the Comedy Central program June 20-22, the latest in a series of fill-ins since Trevor Noah's departure.

Black last performed in Southwest Virginia in March 2018 at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.