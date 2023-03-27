The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is delighted to be one of nine recipients awarded a grant through the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation via the Arnold Shultz Fund.

The museum was awarded $2,500 as a grant to develop a concert at the Moss Arts Center called “Cultural Crossroads in Traditional Music.” This concert program will explore interactions and intersections between bluegrass music and African American, Indigenous First People, Hispanic/Latino and European cultures. The concert will also include Junior Appalachian Musicians who will help celebrate the multicultural dimensions of traditional bluegrass through music, dance and storytelling. The grant will fund additional staff time, travel stipends for committee members representing various cultures, and a marketing plan to reach and engage an inclusive audience with emphasis on children and young people. The concert date and time have not been scheduled yet, but the concert is expected to be presented in fall 2023.

“We are delighted and honored to be included as an awardee of the Arnold Shultz Fund,” said Casey Jenkins, executive director of the Montgomery Museum. “This grant will allow us to program and curate a very unique collaboration and blend of artists, cultures and stories that all intersect with traditional bluegrass music. We will also partner with other community agencies such as the Junior Appalachian Musicians of Montgomery County as well as the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation. These community partnerships will greatly enhance the concert program.”

The Montgomery Museum was the only recipient in Virginia. Other individual and organization grantees were from Alaska, Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, California and even two awardees from India and Kenya.

Arnold Shultz (1886-1931) was an African American musician from western Kentucky. Best known as an extraordinary guitarist and fiddle player, Shultz often played with Bill Monroe’s fiddle-playing uncle, Pendleton (“Pen”) Vandiver. It was at these gigs that Monroe met Arnold Shultz and began to emulate his backup guitar style. Shultz was impressed enough with Monroe’s progress that he hired Monroe to play guitar with him at dances, thereby giving Monroe his first jobs as a professional musician. Monroe often credited Shultz with influencing his approach to playing music.

For more information on the IBMA Foundation, visit https://bluegrassfoundation.org/ Media.

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins