Montgomery Museum to hold a Grand Re-Opening Oct. 1

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will celebrate a grand re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon until 6 p.m. The 15,000 square-foot facility at 4 East Main St. in Christiansburg continues to add new art and history exhibits to its repertoire.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, celebratory moments and brand new history exhibits. The human-sized bank vault will be on display and visitors can walk inside to view a new exhibit titled “Art Treasures in the Vault,” an exhibit of works from the museum’s permanent art collection.

In conjunction with the grand re-opening, the Montgomery Museum will unveil a traveling exhibit, courtesy of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Titled “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today,” it is a signature project of the Virginia Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration. This exhibition highlights the efforts and impact of a selection of female change-makers who brought about positive change in their communities, the commonwealth and the nation. They also created new models of female empowerment and new opportunities for women, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and equal society. The traveling exhibit is made possible by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. G Gilmer Minor III. This exhibit will be on display through early November.

The Montgomery Museum will supplement this traveling exhibit by presenting its own new history exhibit titled “Making a Difference: Women who Changed Montgomery County.” Featuring a group of women from across the county, this exhibit will honor women business owners, women who broke gender boundaries in politics and education, and women who worked tirelessly to make their Montgomery County communities better places to live from the late 19th century through the late 20th century.

For a complete list of the festivities and activities during the grand re-opening, please visit https://montgomerymuseum.org/grandreopening/. Admission to the museum is free and parking is available behind the building, adjacent to North Franklin Street.

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins