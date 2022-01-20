Musical 'Cross That River' to play Berglund theater

A story of Black cowboys in the American west is coming to Roanoke.

"Cross That River" will play at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Feb. 18. Tickets are $81 and $41 and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center Box Office (avoid phone and online fees), roanokelive.com or 844-599-5483.

The setting is the unsettled, 1860s-era western frontier, where a runaway slave named Blue becomes one of America's first Black cowboys. Musician and composer Allan Harris' production combines fiction with facts, each song presenting a different page in this complicated chapter of American history.

Jazz and blues singer/guitarist Harris' resume includes gigs with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vince Gill and Stevie Wonder, and he has played Carnegie Hall, the Algonquin’s Oak Room, and both Winter and Summer Olympics, according to a news release. Tony Bennett has called Harris “my favorite singer," reads the release.

His early-career memories of playing and singing with country rock bands inspired him to create his 2006 song-cycle Cross That River. The musical recently finished a five-week run in New York City to critical acclaim.

— The Roanoke Times