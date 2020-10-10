New Taubman show taps into 'A Very Anxious Feeling'

Born Deyvi Orangel Peña Arteaga, he fled the homophobic violence of his home country of Venezuela in the early ’80s, and continued to live in the U.S. under an assumed name after his visa expired. In 2012, he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and held for two months in Miami’s Krome Detention Center, an institution with a history clouded by accusations of human rights violations.

The artist was not deported, though many of the men he met and drew portraits of during his incarceration were. On returning home, he created “The Promised Land,” a work full of celebration. “It’s like what happens when you transcend the darkness and go to the light,” Beaver said.

Southwest Virginia Ballet Artistic Director Pedro Szalay, who is also from Venezuela, chose “The Promised Land” as the backdrop for a dance he performs in a video shot by the Taubman.

An interesting bit of trivia: Alvarez is married to his longtime partner James Randi, aka the Amazing Randi, who toured in the 1970s with Alice Cooper and later made many network television appearances in which he would debunk the supposed “powers” of self-proclaimed psychics.

Jobs lost, shows created