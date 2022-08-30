Ouch! Steve-O coming to Berglund

A guy who gave up his body for gonzo comedy is heading for Roanoke.

Steve-O, immortalized in the "Jackass" TV series and movies, will play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Dec. 3. In a perfect irony, it is an adults-only show dealing with incredibly juvenile (and hilarious) behavior.

Tickets are $55, $45 and $35 and are on sale today at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 540-853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

Steve-O, aka Steven Glover, has been in the pop culture consciousness since 2000, when "Jackass" first aired. In recent years, he has been touring with his own multimedia, stand-up comedy tour that features graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use, all de rigueur for a guy who once stapled his scrotum to his inner thigh.

His association with "Jackass" continues. This year, he rejoined series star Johnny Knoxville and others for "Jackass Forever," which was No. 1 at the box office upon its release. Glover, already a New York Times bestselling author, has a second book, "A Hard Kick In The Nuts: What I Learned From A Lifetime Of Terrible Decisions," due for release soon.