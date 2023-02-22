The Little Town Players in Bedford are gearing up to present one of the most iconic legal dramas of stage and screen, “12 Angry Men,” opening on Friday.

“12 Angry Men” tells the story of a single juror who casts the lone dissenting vote during a murder trial's deliberations. Familiar to many as an Oscar-nominated movie starring Henry Fonda, its central theme of standing up for justice is as timeless and universal today as it was when the play was first produced in the 1950s.

"The cast has worked diligently to develop these wonderfully written characters,” said director Denis F. Deane in an email about the show. “The toughest thing for actors in a drama is to totally understand the people they play and make them real to the audience. This cast has done it."

Director Deane has been a longtime staple with LTP, according to its website. In a poignant note, the website reports the show’s production manager will be Lindsay Leonard, in honor of her late father Mark Foreman, another LTP regular who died unexpectedly in June 2022.

— The Roanoke Times