 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Out & About: 'A Life of Sorrow …' at Ursula's

  • 0
Gary Reid (copy)

Since 2014, Gary Reid has performed his one-man show about the life of Carter Stanley more than 100 times.

 Courtesy Susan Saandholland

Music scholar and musician Gary Reid has dug deep into mountain music legend Carter Stanley's story and brings it back to a life on Saturday. Reid's one-man show, "A Life of Sorrow: The Life and Times of Carter Stanley," is set for Ursula’s Cafe in downtown Roanoke.

Readers might better know Stanley's brother, the late Ralph Stanley, whose bluegrass and old-time music career included singing in the "O Brother, Where Art Thou" movie soundtrack. In decades past, the Southwest Virginia siblings made big noise leading The Stanley Brothers band. Carter Stanley had more than his share of heartache and trouble before his death in 1966.

Reid wrote the book "The Music of the Stanley Brothers" and debuted his "A Life of Sorrow … " in 2014. Reid, whose resume includes stage training and theater credits, has performed his show more than 100 times at theaters, festivals, libraries and museums in multiple states and Canada. He said via email that he participated in Hollins University’s Playwright’s Lab this summer, where one of the Festival of New Works pieces he encountered was penned by Ami Trowell, a co-founder of Ursula's.

People are also reading…

Ursula’s Cafe is a “pay what you can” lunch spot that serves soups, salads and baked treats to all who need a meal. Part of the café’s community-building mission is also to be a gathering spot, and bookings like “A Life of Sorrow” help bring newcomers to the space. Reid says he plans to donate a share of his proceeds to the business, and hopes that pre-show publicity will help bring attention to Ursula's.

— The Roanoke Times 

'A Life of Sorrow: The Life and Times of Carter Stanley'

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday (7 p.m. doors)

Where: Ursula’s Cafe, 511 Jefferson St. S.W.

Tickets: $15 suggested donation

Info: 540-982-6900, ursulascafe.orgalifeofsorrow.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

A group of protesters stood outside the yard at Sweet Donkey Coffee Shop on Saturday, holding signs in response to an all-ages-welcome drag show there. Multiple Facebook posts in the weeks prior registered both anger about and support for the business and its event.

Striking a chord: New VMFA exhibit explores the role of guitar in American art

Striking a chord: New VMFA exhibit explores the role of guitar in American art

The new “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features paintings, drawings, photographs and sculpture, as you might expect, but also a lot of other moving parts: vintage and newer guitars from pioneering musicians and instrument-makers, film and video of long-ago performances from different genres, and even an actual recording studio where guitarists — some famous, some less so, all good — will come to play and talk.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trans influencer Nikita Dragun put in men's jail after arrest in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert