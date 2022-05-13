Out & About: Blue Man Group at Berglund theater

The rhythmic music of Blue Man Group will fill Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Sunday.

The typically bald and blue trio will stage its signature performance under the direction of Jenny Koons, in her first tour collaborating with the azure artists.

Original music, peculiar comedy, custom instruments and audience interaction are the standard at Blue Man Group shows, but the three never speak.

The group, which debuted in New York in 1991, changed hands in 2017, when Cirque du Soleil purchased the show.

More than 50 million have seen the show, according to Blue Man Group’s website. A Roanoke audience will add to that number when the Blue Is Back! show hits town.