Out & About: 'Brand New Day: A Celebration of Unity'

When area residents think about Virginia Children’s Theatre, such stage shows as “The Addams Family” and “Madagascar” come to mind. Many also have seen some of VCT's thought-provoking productions, including “Apologies,” which dealt with teen suicide.

VCT will focus strictly on music Saturday and Sunday, with a concert at Elmwood Park's amphiteatre. The show “will use family-friendly children’s literature and favorite musical theatre tunes to bring the audience together in order to celebrate life as one unified community,” according to a news release.

Performers including local youth and adult professional actors will treat the audience to songs from “Footloose,” “Waitress,” “Big Fish,” “Godspell,” “Hairspray” and more.

The concert, called “Brand New Day: A Celebration Of Unity” is set for rain or shine. Patrons may bring their own seating and/or shade. Blue Cow Ice Cream and Deb's Lemonade will have trucks on site. Picnics are allowed, but no pets or alcohol.

“We are thrilled to produce our annual summer concert in Elmwood Park with a specific focus on celebrating unity across the region this year,” VCT's producing artistic director, Brett Roden, said in the news release. “Each and every day it is our goal to be accessible and equitable to all of our students, patrons, partners and families — no matter race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or cultural background. Although we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go! We strive every day for VCT to be a safe space for all."