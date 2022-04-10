A musical with at least nine lives is coming to Roanoke on Thursday. “Cats,” among the longest-running shows both on New York’s Broadway and London’s West End, is set for Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed production will purr its way onstage with direction from Trevor Nunn (“Les Misérables”) and choreography by Gillian Lynne (“Phantom of the Opera”). The musical, which features one of musical theater’s most treasured songs, “Memory,” debuted on May 11, 1981 at the New London Theatre in London, England. Webber based it on a 1939 collection of T.S. Eliot poems, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” A tribe of cats called the Jellicles take one night to make the “Jellicle choice,” picking a cat to go to feline heaven and come back to a new life. Cats, not historically known for their teamwork, choose the ascendant little beast via a song and dance performance. “Cats,” which in the 1980s claimed the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, has since then been performed in more 30 countries and in 15 languages.
Out & About: 'Cats' at Berglund theater
- Alexis Helms-Beckner Special to The Roanoke Times
