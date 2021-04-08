Out & About: Cyberlesque brings virtual burlesque to Grandin

Roanoke-based burlesque dancer Bebe Demure — who has a background in ballet — will lead an adults-only revue at the Grandin Theatre this Saturday.

Although it might be more accurate to say that she has already led the event, as “Cyberlesque: A Virtual Revue” is pre-recorded. Though there will be an intermission and a raffle, “Cyberlesque” is essentially a movie screening, not a live performance.

Produced by Demure and directed by Roanoke dancer and choreographer Tony d’Alelio, this virtual performance showcases members of the Out of Body Burlesque collective, including Caza Blanca, Franki Boom-Boom, Hobo Bordello, Ivy Sublime, Leia Von Sleia, Miss Meccakhan and Demure herself.

Social distancing restrictions will apply, and so will age restrictions, as tickets will only be sold to those 21 and older.

