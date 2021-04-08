Out & About: Cyberlesque brings virtual burlesque to Grandin

Roanoke-based burlesque dancer Bebe Demure — who has a background in ballet — will lead an adults-only revue at the Grandin Theatre this Saturday.
Although it might be more accurate to say that she has already led the event, as “Cyberlesque: A Virtual Revue” is pre-recorded. Though there will be an intermission and a raffle, “Cyberlesque” is essentially a movie screening, not a live performance.
Produced by Demure and directed by Roanoke dancer and choreographer Tony d’Alelio, this virtual performance showcases members of the Out of Body Burlesque collective, including Caza Blanca, Franki Boom-Boom, Hobo Bordello, Ivy Sublime, Leia Von Sleia, Miss Meccakhan and Demure herself.
Social distancing restrictions will apply, and so will age restrictions, as tickets will only be sold to those 21 and older.
“Cyberlesque: A Virtual Revue”
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Grandin Theatre,1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke
How much? $20
More information: 345-6377; info@grandintheatre.com; www.grandintheatre.com/shows/cyberlesque-virtual-revue
Mike Allen
Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.
