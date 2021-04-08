 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out & About: Cyberlesque brings virtual burlesque to Grandin
0 comments

Out & About: Cyberlesque brings virtual burlesque to Grandin

{{featured_button_text}}
'Cyberlesque' poster
Image credit: Out of Body Burlesque

Roanoke-based burlesque dancer Bebe Demure — who has a background in ballet — will lead an adults-only revue at the Grandin Theatre this Saturday.

Although it might be more accurate to say that she has already led the event, as “Cyberlesque: A Virtual Revue” is pre-recorded. Though there will be an intermission and a raffle, “Cyberlesque” is essentially a movie screening, not a live performance.

Produced by Demure and directed by Roanoke dancer and choreographer Tony d’Alelio, this virtual performance showcases members of the Out of Body Burlesque collective, including Caza Blanca, Franki Boom-Boom, Hobo Bordello, Ivy Sublime, Leia Von Sleia, Miss Meccakhan and Demure herself.

Social distancing restrictions will apply, and so will age restrictions, as tickets will only be sold to those 21 and older.

“Cyberlesque: A Virtual Revue”

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Grandin Theatre,1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke

How much? $20

More information: 345-6377; info@grandintheatre.com; www.grandintheatre.com/shows/cyberlesque-virtual-revue

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare James Bond movie poster going up for auction

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert