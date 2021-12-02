Out & About: Formato Fine Arts, in Wytheville, celebrates three years with 'What We've Been Through'

A young woman just out of boarding school and back home in Wytheville decided three years ago to create a sense of belonging with an art gallery. Much of that time has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Lily Formato's downtown gallery stayed open, and on Saturday Formato and the community that coalesced around her space celebrate an anniversary with a group show, "What We've Been Through."

"The show is a reflection of how artists and people have coped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Formato wrote in an email exchange. "How has the pandemic affected our lives? What have artists created during the pandemic?

Ten artists, including a nationally recognized glass artist, Elliott Todd, are answering that question with their work in the Formato Fine Arts event. Others in the show hail from as far away as Hawaii and New York City, and as close as the gallery's home base.

Formato, who is a painter, grew much of her creative network via the gallery's TikTok account, @formatofinearts, which has more than 40,000 followers.

West Wind Winery will serve adult beverages, and musician Davis Little will perform.

— The Roanoke Times