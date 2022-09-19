Out & About: Henry Rollins at Harvester

A performer of punk and hard rock legend is planting the black flag of spoken word in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

Henry Rollins, who first rose to attention singing with Black Flag, then with his own Rollins Band, does not perform music these days. Instead, he talks to crowds, in performances that have gained him further acclaim.

Rollins hits Harvester Performance Center for a return engagement. He debuted there in January 2018, with a travel slideshow full of his photos and commentary.

Since then, so much has happened, not the least of which was COVID-19, a travel-and-performance disrupter, not to mention a killer. Fittingly, his show is titled “Good to See You 2022.”

— The Roanoke Times