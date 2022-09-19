 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Henry Rollins at Harvester

  • 0
PRESS PHOTO.jpg (copy)

Henry Rollins

 Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

A performer of punk and hard rock legend is planting the black flag of spoken word in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

Henry Rollins, who first rose to attention singing with Black Flag, then with his own Rollins Band, does not perform music these days. Instead, he talks to crowds, in performances that have gained him further acclaim.

Rollins hits Harvester Performance Center for a return engagement. He debuted there in January 2018, with a travel slideshow full of his photos and commentary.

Since then, so much has happened, not the least of which was COVID-19, a travel-and-performance disrupter, not to mention a killer. Fittingly, his show is titled “Good to See You 2022.”

— The Roanoke Times

— The Roanoke Times

Henry Rollins

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount.

Tickets: $47, $27, $240 VIP.

More info: 540-484-8277, harvester-music.comhenryrollins.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These smells are the worst in the world according to science

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert