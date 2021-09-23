 Skip to main content
Out & About: 'Legally Blonde The Musical' at Mill Mountain Theatre
Legally Blonde the Musical

From left, Lizzie Markson, Mercedes Dawnte Long, Payton Moledor, Erin Kei (appearing courtesy Actors’ Equity Association) and Katya Ferrer in a scene from “Legally Blonde The Musical.”

 Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre’s second main stage musical of 2021, “Legally Blonde The Musical,” has begun its run.

The musical, based on the hit movie of the same name, is a “perky, poignant, and most importantly pink” presentation that follows “the world’s most iconic blonde on a journey of self-discovery from California to Harvard and beyond,” according to the theater.

It played to preview audiences on Wednesday and Thursday, with its official opening set for 7:30 p.m. today on the Trinkle Main Stage. The musical runs through Oct. 17.

Mill Mountain Theatre said in an emailed news release that it will follow all CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines in place at performance times. It will require masks for everyone, and cannot promise to space all patrons six feet apart. Those concerned with spacing may arrive 30 minutes before showtime, and staff will do its “best to seat you at a distance,” according to the email.

Lisa Graye stars as Elle Woods. Erin Kei, appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, plays Vivienne Kensington, and serves as associate choreographer and dance captain.

'Legally Blonde The Musical'

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and various times through Oct. 17

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle MainStage, 1 Market Square S.E., Roanoke

Tickets: $38, $35, $30, youth/students $20 (plus fees)

More info: 224-1200, millmountain.org

