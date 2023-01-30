 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Out & About: 'Lift Every Voice' from Virginia Children's Theater, at Jefferson Center

  • 0

Virginia Children’s Theatre will address racism with the upcoming production of “Lift Every Voice,” this year’s VCT4TEENS series show.

The play is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. The event includes a 30-minute performance, followed by about 30 minutes of discussion with audience members, panelists and community residents.

Based on a true story, “Lift Every Voice” explores racism's impact in an urban high school. When someone posts a racist message on social media that is shared around the school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and their own histories.

VCT4TEENS has tackled numerous topics that impact young people, including bullying and substance abuse. Performances are accompanied by education and outreach workshops and other resources to give kids the tools they need to reach out when in crisis. As with past VCT4TEENS productions, “Lift Every Voice” will tour to area schools in the days following the performances for the public, to bring the experience to a wider audience.

People are also reading…

— The Roanoke Times

Virginia Children’s Theatre, “Lift Every Voice”

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall

Admission: By donation

More info: 540-400-7795, virginiachildrenstheatre.org

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florence Pugh to release music for new Zach Braff movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert