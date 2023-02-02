The Year of the Rabbit has arrived, and the Taubman Museum of Art, Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities are hosting a community celebration on Saturday at the museum.

Lunar New Year (sometimes referred to as Chinese New Year) is an ancient tradition in Asian cultures of marking the arrival of a new year around the first new moon of January. According to history.com, the holiday has roots in China’s medieval agrarian society, as a time to celebrate the harvest. Today, Lunar New Year is recognized by Asian communities throughout the world, and is celebrated with special foods, gifts and customs to mark the changing of the moon-centric Chinese calendar.

“Lunar New Year is a wonderful opportunity for our community to learn about the cultural traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors living right here in southwest Virginia,” said Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen, in a news release about the event.

Highlights of the celebration include:

• David White and the Shaolin Dragon Martial Arts Academy performing lion dances and martial arts demonstrations;

• Blacksburg Chinese School demonstrating traditional and contemporary music and dance;

• 15-50 Dance Group performing traditional dances; and

• Art projects for children and families representing cultural celebrations from a variety of Asian cultures.

City of Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb will moderate the event with Petersen and Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer.

The event wraps up with the distribution of traditional Chinese Red Envelopes with well wishes to children in attendance, and a singing of the traditional New Year’s song, “Gong xi Gong xi.”

